WikiHow Teaches Children how to 'Get Vaccinated in Secret' By Scheming Against 'Anti-Vaxxer' Parents Who May 'Abuse' Their Own Children

The WikiHow website, a hub for how-to information, has joined the other evil tech giants by going all-in with vaccine propaganda that poses a very real danger to the health and safety of children. The site now features a dangerous article that teaches children how to scheme against their own parents and stage fake cover stories to get vaccinated with toxic vaccines that even the U.S. government admits cause thousands of injuries, hospitalizations and even some deaths every year in America. (VAERS.HHS.gov and HRSA.gov)

The WikiHow article, entitled, “How to Get Vaccinated Without Parental Consent,” begins by warning children that their parents might “fall into rabbit holes of conspiracy theories” about vaccines, falsely implying that all evidence of vaccine dangers or vaccine injuries is a “conspiracy.” The article appears at this link:

https://www.wikihow.com/Get-Vaccinated-Without-Parental-Consent

Rob Dew joins The Alex Jones Show to play a leaked video of Soumya Swaminathan, the Chief Scientist of the WHO, admitting in a secret meeting that vaccines kill people and they do not know why.

The article goes on to teach children how to “get vaccinated in secret” and claims that anti-vaccine parents might “abuse you if they learned that you disobeyed them.” (These are actual quotes from the WikiHow article.) Here’s a screen shot from the article itself:

The article also implores children to recruit doctors “or another responsible adult” to coerce parents into allowing unlimited vaccinations, implying that only those adults who promote vaccines are “responsible.” This is yet more clear evidence that the article was written by the same group of Big Pharma propagandists who have taken over Wikipedia, too.

Many vaccines — including vaccines that contain mercury — are never tested for safety in pediatric patients (children and teens), yet it is exactly those children who are being targeted by WikiHow in one of the most dangerous and brazen assaults on parental rights and child safety that has ever been hosted by any tech platform. See the stunning photos, below, showing the actual insert sheet of a popular flu vaccine for more proof.

This article is so dangerous to public health that WikiHow deserves to be sued by parents and criminally investigated for publishing it.

U.S. government confirms billions have been paid out to families of vaccine injured children – an irrefutable fact denied by WikiHow

In truth, vaccine insert sheets openly admit that vaccines are dangerous and, in most cases, never even subjected to clinical trials for safety or effectiveness. These damning facts about vaccine safety are never mentioned by WikiHow.

The so-called “Secret Vaccine Court” (the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program) has already paid out over $4 billion to families of vaccine-injured children, and more claims are filed each year.

That program publishes a “vaccine injury table” that lists some of the many injuries known to be caused by vaccines.

The program also reveals that, as of 2019, over $4 billion has been paid out to families of vaccine-injured children:

Since 1988, over 21,491 petitions have been filed with the VICP. Over that 30-year time period, 18,473 petitions have been adjudicated, with 7,044 of those determined to be compensable, while 11,429 were dismissed. Total compensation paid over the life of the program is approximately $4.2 billion.

A detailed PDF report published by the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program lists the influenza vaccine as responsible for 3,647 of the injury petitions, and the MMR vaccine responsible for 252 petition. The Tdap vaccine accounts for another 470 petitions. The report reveals that more petitions were filed in 2019 than in almost any other year in the program’s existence, demonstrating that vaccines are trending toward causing more injury, not less.

WikiHow glosses over the fact that most vaccines have never been clinically tested for safety or effectiveness

The WikiHow article tries to brainwash children into thinking that vaccines are universally safe and effective when, in reality, vaccine manufacturers openly admit their vaccines are backed by no real science at all.

For example, the Flulaval vaccine insert sheet, detailed in this Natural News article, reveals that no controlled trials have been conducted that show the flu shot results in any decrease whatsoever in influenza infections:

The highlighted text reads, “…there have been no controlled trials adequately demonstrating a decrease in influenza disease after vaccination with FLULAVAL.”

Furthermore, that same insert sheet openly admits that the safety of the flu shot — which contains mercury — has never been established in children. Notably, this is the exact same demographic being targeted by WikiHow in their article that attempts to convince children to lie to their parents and get secretly vaccinated with toxic vaccines that may quite literally kill them:

“Safety and effectiveness of FLULAVAL in pediatric patients have not been established.”

“FLULAVAL has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential, or for impairment of fertility.”

“Thimerosal, a mercury derivative, is added as a preservative. Each … dose contains 50 mcg thimerosal. Each dose may also contain residual amounts of ovalbumin, formaldehyde, and sodium deoxycholate from the manufacturing process.”

WikiHow implores children: “You are allowed to lie to your parents” by using a “cover story”

In step 3 of the WikiHow scheme for children to deceive their parents and get vaccinated without parental consent, the site urges children to lie to their parents:

You are allowed to lie to your parents if it’s the only way you can get the information you need to protect your health. Later, you can say that you researched it and realized you don’t have a vaccine injury.

Of course, the WikiHow article fails to tell the reader that getting vaccinated may cause them to end up with paralysis, a coma or death, all of which would prohibit them from being able to explain later that “you don’t have a vaccine injury.” (Children killed by vaccines are unable to talk about their vaccine injuries, it turns out.)

The WikiHow article also proposes various lies that children and teens can use on their parents, saying, “If your parents are distrustful, prepare your cover story especially well.”

Young readers are urged to literally stage a fake photo shoot of their “cover story” activity so they can prove to their dangerous, distrustful parents that they actually participated in that activity rather than being vaccinated. From the WikiHow article:

If your parents are distrustful, prepare your cover story especially well. Try actually doing your cover story activity on a different day, and even taking a selfie doing that thing with your friend. This way, you’ll have “evidence” of doing it, and can answer questions if they quiz you.

Vaccine industry using Big Tech platforms to try to weaponize children against their own parents and function as subjects of the “vaccine state”

The blatant propaganda article by WikiHow blatantly seeks to turn children against their own parents while surrendering to the “vaccine state” which systematically lies to the public about the safety or efficacy of vaccines. The WikiHow article names no authors and says it was written by anonymous contributors, most of whom no doubt work for the vaccine industry itself.

The article goes on to state that children should “Get vaccinated in secret” or “petition the court for emancipation if your parents are really bad.”

It also urges children to leverage their doctors against their “anti-vaxxer parents,” explaining:

If you think that your parents might have told you something false, you can relate what they said to the doctor, and ask if it’s a myth.

Finally, WikiHow tells young readers they should reward themselves with ice cream or a candy bar after lying to their parents, staging a fake cover story and conspiring with (pharma-bribed) doctors to get vaccinated with dangerous, life-threatening vaccines. “Buy a treat, like ice cream from your favorite place,” says WikiHow.

WikiHow encourages young readers to expose family members to “viral shedding” that can spread infections and compromise the health of the elderly

After being vaccinated, readers are advised to continue lying to their parents, even though many vaccines cause “viral shedding” that can expose family members to the same live viruses used in the vaccine themselves.

“Remember that you don’t have to tell your parents about getting vaccinated,” says WikiHow. “You can keep your health choices to yourself, especially if they would be mean to you or make you feel unsafe as a result of your choices,” once again implying that anti-vaxxer parents are somehow violent child abusers when, in reality, it’s the vaccine industry that commits routine violence against children.

The “Community Q&A” section below the WikiHow article claims that all people who rationally discuss vaccine injuries, harmful vaccine ingredients and vaccine risks are “snake-oil peddlers” who “distrust authority” and are engaged in “conspiracy theories.”

The tech giants are now run by Big Pharma and the vaccine deep state as America collapses into a “pharma state”

WikiHow’s descent into vaccine propaganda is little surprise, given that Google, Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo, Pinterest, YouTube and all the other prominent tech platforms have also surrendered to Big Pharma and the criminal vaccine industry.

All rational voices that raise awareness of vaccine injuries, vaccine ingredients or vaccine safety are instantly de-platformed across all prominent tech platforms.

All those who dare to question vaccines are immediately deemed irrational, dishonest or dangerous to society.

The tech giants now universally enforce the big three lies of the vaccine industry:

Lie #1) All vaccines are safe and never harm anyone.

Lie #2) All vaccines work and never fail.

Lie #3) All vaccines are clinically tested for safety and rooted in solid scientific testing.

None of those lies are true, of course, which is why the tech giants must resort to censorship and slander to try to silence the voices of reason that are armed with real facts about the very real dangers of vaccines.

Watch my mini-documentary below to learn how America has collapsed into a “pharma state” that’s run by the pharmaceutical / vaccine cartels:

What’s next? Will Wikihow teach children how to cut off their own genitals in secret DIY transgenderism experiments?

It’s not hard to see where all this is going. Soon, WikiHow will likely join the DIY transgenderism movement and probably host another how-to article entitled something like, “How to secretly cut off your penis and become a transgender without your parents knowing about it.”

Beware of any tech platform that surreptitiously pits children against their own parents while promoting the propaganda of the vaccine cartels and government “authorities.”

How to complain to WikiHow for publishing this extremely dangerous, irresponsible article that puts the lives of children at risk while weaponizing children against their own parents

WikiHow claims their how-to articles can be edited by the public. Have no illusions that, just like with Wikipedia, this claim is a complete scam and all article editing is tightly controlled by a monopoly of malicious individuals who are obviously working for the pharma cartels and the malicious vaccine industry.

However, if you wish to attempt to edit this WikiHow article, you can do so at this link:

https://www.wikihow.com/Get-Vaccinated-Without-Parental-Consent#edit

You can also post feedback to the article authors by clicking the “Send fan mail to authors” link below the article itself.

Finally, there is a Yes / No voting box at the very bottom of the article page, below the Q&A section. A question there reads, “Did this article help you?” You can vote YES or NO.

The bottom line? WikiHow is now the enemy of children, just like Google is the enemy of human knowledge and Twitter is an enemy of humanity.

