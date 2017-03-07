Wikileaks: CIA Explored Car Hacking to Carry Out "Undetectable Assassinations"

Newly released documents by Wikileaks reveal that the Central Intelligence Agency explored hacking the control systems of modern vehicles, potentially to carry out “undetectable assassinations”.

Thanks to a new whistleblower who some are dubbing Snowden 2.0, the whistleblower outfit has leaked 8,761 files “from an isolated, high-security network situated inside the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virginia.”

One of the documents released as part of the ‘Vault 7’ dump relates to the CIA’s interest in hijacking computerized control systems that are used in modern cars and trucks.

“As of October 2014 the CIA was also looking at infecting the vehicle control systems used by modern cars and trucks. The purpose of such control is not specified, but it would permit the CIA to engage in nearly undetectable assassinations,” writes Wikileaks.

After the death of journalist Michael Hastings in 2013, who contacted Wikileaks just hours before his death to inform them that he was under FBI investigation, speculation swirled as to whether his apparent high speed car crash in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles was actually a targeted assassination.

Hastings sent an email hours before his death stating he was “onto a big story” and needed “to go off the rada[r] for a bit.” It later emerged that the story was likely to have been an exposé of the CIA.

Friends and colleagues confirmed that the journalist was “very paranoid” about being under government surveillance and had received death threats. A separate close friend of Hastings also told Infowars that the journalist’s home was visited by agents from an unnamed federal agency the day before his death.

Former counter-terror czar Richard Clarke subsequently went on record to remark that the crash involving Hastings was “consistent with a car cyber attack.”

The fact that the CIA was exploring car hacking techniques in October 2014 obviously suggests that the technology has been an area of interest for the agency.

Elsewhere, the documents released by Wikileaks also reveal that the CIA has been active in hacking microphones on computers, smart phones and TVs in order to listen in on the conversations of the user.

Infowars alerted its readers to this vulnerability eleven years ago and we were labeled “conspiracy theorists” by the media at the time for doing so.

