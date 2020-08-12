WikiLeaks Emails Show Kamala Harris' Sister Attended Hillary Clinton/Podesta "Pizza Party"

Emails obtained by Wikileaks show the sister of current Democrat vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris was invited to speak at a “pizza party” hosted by Tony Podesta.

A March 2016 email chain documents Maya Harris, former vice president of the Ford Foundation and Clinton policy advisor, was a guest of honor to the “Pizza for Hillary” RSVP event held April 10 at the home of millionaire Tony Podesta, Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta’s brother.

“John — Hosting pizza party at Belmont for HFA on April 10. Maya Harris is joining, but need you. Can you come? Thanks much,” an email from Tony to his brother reads.

An official invitation shows Harris was a major attraction at the event, which was also attended by “Chef James Alefantis of Comet Ping Pong.”

“On April 10, join John Podesta, Campaign Chair, and Maya Harris, Senior Policy Advisor and special guest Chef James Alefantis of Comet Ping Pong for a evening of pizza and conversation at the home of Tony Podesta in Washington, D.C.,” the invitation reads.

The emails appear in a 2016 Wikileaks data dump of Podesta emails which were slow-drip leaked throughout October ahead of the 2016 election on November 8, however they are not found in docs highlighted by the organization Tuesday which dealt primarily with Kamala.

137 documents from @WikiLeaks

on newly announced Vice Presidential Running Mate Kamala Harrishttps://t.co/M5BfZXOjlm pic.twitter.com/MzFJlWK2xb — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 11, 2020

The emails also highlighted John Podesta was invited to attend a bizarre “spirit cooking” occult ritual dinner hosted by performance artist Marina Abramovic on July 9, 2015.

“Spirit cooking refers to ‘a sacrament in the religion of Thelema which was founded by Aleister Crowley’ and involves an occult performance during which menstrual blood, breast milk, urine and sperm are used to create a ‘painting,'” Paul Joseph Watson wrote at the time.

