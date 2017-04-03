Wikileaks Founder Escapes Eviction Order As Guillermo Lasso Fails To Win

Julian Assange will remain in Ecuador as politician Guillermo Lasso, who vowed to kick the Wikileaks founder out of the country on condition of his victory in the presidential election, failed to win against the current leftist government. Late Sunday, Assange took to his Twitter account to “cordially invite” Lasso to leave Ecuador within 30 days.

Assange has been living in the Ecuador embassy for nearly five years, protected by Ecuador’s current leftist government from extradition to Sweden over rape allegations. After preliminary results in the second round of Ecuador’s presidential election were out Sunday, Assange took aim at Lasso for slamming the 45-year-old, saying that the embassy “isn’t a hotel” and that Ecuador is not in a position to finance the Australian’s stay.

In February, Lasso said in an interview with the Guardian that in case he wins the presidential election he would “cordially ask” Assange to leave the Ecuadorian Embassy in London within 30 days. Assange, who has denied rape allegations against him, has been living in the embassy since 2012 for fear of being extradited to Sweden.

