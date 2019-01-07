WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Officially Rebukes Deep State's Russian Collusion 'Falsehoods'

Whistleblowing organization WikiLeaks released an official denial of contacts with Trump associates in a scathing rebuke of the Deep State and media’s cooked-up Russian collusion witch hunt.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said he never exchanged information with Trump campaign officials, including former campaign manager Paul Manafort, son Don Jr., former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, and former campaign advisor Roger Stone.

FULL DOC: WikiLeaks' legal letter of media myths and falsehoods, in the news today, has, unsurprisingly, leaked: https://t.co/frsaHhkZs4 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 7, 2019

“It is false and defamatory to suggest that WikiLeaks or Julian Assange privately provided information about its then pending 2016 U.S. election-related publications to any outside party, including Nigel Farage, Roger Stone, Jerome Corsi, Donald Trump Jr., Michael Flynn, Michael Flynn Jr., Cambridge Analytica, or Rebecca Mercer [it is defamatory because it falsely imputes that Julian Assange acted without integrity in his role as the editor of WikiLeaks, associates with criminals, or has committed a crime],” the statement reads.

Assange also targeted The Guardian’s fake news report alleging WikiLeaks and Paul Manafort engaged in secret meetings at the Ecuadorian embassy.

“These defamation efforts have reached a new nadir with the recent front page fabrication by Guardian newspaper, which falsely claimed that Julian Assange had multiple secret meetings with Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, right down to a made up description of latter’s pants at the fabricated meetings (‘sandy coloured chinos’).”

“It is false and defamatory to suggest that Julian Assange has ever met or communicated with Paul Manafort.”

WikiLeaks claims it has been under sustained attack more than ever due to the list of enemies the organization has accumulated over the years.

“Julian Assange has published the largest leaks in the history of the CIA, State Department, Pentagon, the U.S. Democratic Party, and the government of Saudi Arabia, among many others, as well as saving Edward Snowden from arrest. Predictably, numerous falsehoods have been subsequently spread about WikiLeaks and its publisher.”