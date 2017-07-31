WikiLeaks Publishes 21,000 Macron Campaign Emails

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

More than 20,000 emails from Emmanuel Macron’s presidential campaign have been published by Wikileaks.

The whistleblowing website released the trove of leaked emails on Monday as a searchable archive. It comes almost three months after the Macron campaign was hacked on the eve of his election.

Wikileaks, best known for publishing huge stores of US spy agency records, said the emails date between March 2009 and April 24 2017.

The organisation said it had confirmed the 21,075 emails were sent or received by addresses associated with the campaign by checking the “domain keys” used to sign emails. It published a further 50,773 emails it could not verify.

In total, the leak includes 71,848 emails, 26,506 attachments and 4,493 unique senders.

