WikiLeaks Sues Leftist Publication For Fabricating Paul Manafort Story

WikiLeaks is suing The Guardian for publishing claims that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was in communication with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The Guardian published a story Tuesday with an unnamed source claiming Manafort had met with Assange in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

“Remember this day when the Guardian permitted a serial fabricator to totally destroy the paper’s reputation. @WikiLeaks is willing to bet the Guardian a million dollars and its editor’s head that Manafort never met Assange,” WikiLeaks tweeted in response to the story.

Remember this day when the Guardian permitted a serial fabricator to totally destroy the paper's reputation. @WikiLeaks is willing to bet the Guardian a million dollars and its editor's head that Manafort never met Assange. https://t.co/R2Qn6rLQjn — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 27, 2018

Additionally, WikiLeaks noted that The Guardian edited its headline shortly after the article became the main story on The Drudge Report.

“Ninety minutes after publication the Guardian modifies its “Manafort held secret talks with Assange” headline to add, “sources say.”

Ninety minutes after publication the Guardian modifies its "Manafort held secret talks with Assange" headline to add ", sources say". pic.twitter.com/zcg8cQcYGq — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 27, 2018

The corruption watchdog speculated if The Guardian’s editor would resign after making multiple edits on the story throughout the day.

“Guardian quietly edits itself away from completely fabricated blockbuster “Manafort visited Assange at embassy” story. Expect more changes. Will editor @KathViner resign?”

Guardian quietly edits itself away from completely fabricated blockbuster "Manafort visited Assange at embassy" story. Expect more changes. Will editor @KathViner resign? https://t.co/JgEXSTXFzg pic.twitter.com/93mdLRtncb — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 27, 2018

Representatives for Manafort also denied the story, calling it “totally false.”

“I don’t believe this is accurate,” one rep told Fox News.

WikiLeaks announced it would file a lawsuit against The Guardian for libel and launched a GoFundMe account asking for grassroots support.

WikiLeaks launches legal fund to sue the Guardian for publishing entirely fabricated story "Manafort held secret talks with Assange in Ecuadorian embassy" — which spread all over the world today. It is time the Guardian paid a price for fabricating news. https://t.co/VaoMESN5RO — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 27, 2018

