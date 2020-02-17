WikiLeaks Twitter Account Locked Down Days Before Julian Assange's Extradition Hearings

Image Credits: SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty.

Just hours after a secret meeting with Silicon Valley tech giants to discuss censorship of “misinformation” surrounding coronavirus, and just days before Julian Assange’s extradition hearings are set to continue, Kristin Hrafnsson – a WikiLeaks’ journalist – reports that the WikiLeaks’ Twitter account has been locked-down…


It is not the first time Twitter has – allegedly – acted to suppress WikiLeaks voice.

As The Washington Examiner noted as far back at 2016, Twitter lit up in late July with allegations that it tried to suppress news that secret-leaking website Wikileaks exposed thousands of emails obtained from the servers of the Democratic National Committee.

Friday afternoon, users noted, “#DNCLeaks” was trending, with more than 250,000 tweets about it on the platform.

By Friday evening, it vanished completely from the site’s “trending” bar for at least 20 minutes. It returned as “#DNCLeak” after users erupted, though it was too late to quell their rage.


In a message on Twitter, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in response to the allegation, “False,” though users were quick to express their skepticism. And we are sure it’s just a coincidence that WikiLeaks account has been locked-down again this time.


