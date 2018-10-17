WikiLeaks: U.S. Lawmakers Pressuring Ecuador to 'Hand Over' Assange

WikiLeaks said on Twitter Wednesday that a prominent Democrat has urged the Ecuadorian government to hand over Julian Assange.

According to the anti-secrecy organization, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), the ranking Democrat for the Foreign Relations Committee, sent a letter to Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno demanding Assange be given to the “proper authorities.”

“NEW: Ahead of midterms, ranking Democrat, but not Republican, of House Foreign Relations Committee pressures Ecuador’s president @Lenin to hand over @WikiLeaks’ publisher @JulianAssange,” the tweet said. “‘A dangerous criminal and a threat to global security.'”

The letter, also signed by Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), accuses Assange of compromising U.S. national security on numerous occasions.

“We are very concerned with Julian Assange’s continued presence at your embassy in London and his receipt of Ecuadorian citizenship last year,” the letter states. “Most recently, we were particularly disturbed to learn that your government has restored Mr. Assange’s access to the Internet.”

The lawmakers further accuse the WikiLeaks founder of “using his standing in the in the international media to meddle in the affairs of foreign governments…”

“It is clear that Mr. Assange remains a dangerous criminal and a threat to global security, and he should be brought to justice.”

Reports indicate Assange was recently granted access to the Internet after losing his privileges in March of this year.

A nine-page memo published by Ecuadorean media states that Assange must refrain from “interfering in the internal affairs of other states” to remain online.

The agreement also called on Assange to cease any activities “that could prejudice Ecuador’s good relations with other states” and to clean up after his cat at the embassy.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

The Most Important Amendment You've Never Heard About

The Most Important Amendment You’ve Never Heard About

U.S. News
Comments
Why the NPC Meme FREAKS OUT the Left

Why the NPC Meme FREAKS OUT the Left

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Brzezinski Calls For Trump To Be Overthrown By Own Cabinet

U.S. News
comments

New York Times Admits Memes Are “Tools of Influence” as Twitter Drops Ban Hammer

U.S. News
comments

Almost Half of US Births Happen Outside Marriage

U.S. News
comments

Comments