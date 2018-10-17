WikiLeaks: U.S. Lawmakers Pressuring Ecuador to 'Hand Over' Assange

WikiLeaks said on Twitter Wednesday that a prominent Democrat has urged the Ecuadorian government to hand over Julian Assange.

According to the anti-secrecy organization, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), the ranking Democrat for the Foreign Relations Committee, sent a letter to Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno demanding Assange be given to the “proper authorities.”

“NEW: Ahead of midterms, ranking Democrat, but not Republican, of House Foreign Relations Committee pressures Ecuador’s president @Lenin to hand over @WikiLeaks’ publisher @JulianAssange,” the tweet said. “‘A dangerous criminal and a threat to global security.'”

The letter, also signed by Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), accuses Assange of compromising U.S. national security on numerous occasions.

“We are very concerned with Julian Assange’s continued presence at your embassy in London and his receipt of Ecuadorian citizenship last year,” the letter states. “Most recently, we were particularly disturbed to learn that your government has restored Mr. Assange’s access to the Internet.”

The lawmakers further accuse the WikiLeaks founder of “using his standing in the in the international media to meddle in the affairs of foreign governments…”

“It is clear that Mr. Assange remains a dangerous criminal and a threat to global security, and he should be brought to justice.”

Reports indicate Assange was recently granted access to the Internet after losing his privileges in March of this year.

A nine-page memo published by Ecuadorean media states that Assange must refrain from “interfering in the internal affairs of other states” to remain online.

The agreement also called on Assange to cease any activities “that could prejudice Ecuador’s good relations with other states” and to clean up after his cat at the embassy.