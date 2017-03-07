WikiLeaks' Vault 7 Release Confirms Infowars' Decades of Research

The latest WikiLeaks’ release of CIA hacking tools confirms Infowars’ decades of reporting into the government’s ability to hack devices previously assumed to be safe.

The “Vault 7” data dump, which begins with the “Year Zero” release of 8,761 documents, concerns highly-sensitive files from within the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley.

“Recently, the CIA lost control of the majority of its hacking arsenal including malware, viruses, trojans, weaponized ‘zero day’ exploits, malware remote control systems and associated documentation,” a WikiLeaks’ press release states. “This extraordinary collection, which amounts to more than several hundred million lines of code, gives its possessor the entire hacking capacity of the CIA.”

The targets include electronic devices that for years Infowars has warned are vulnerable to compromise.

For example, one such attack “infests smart TVs” and transforms them into “covert microphones.”

“After infestation, Weeping Angel places the target TV in a ‘Fake-Off’ mode, so that the owner falsely believes the TV is off when it is on,” WikiLeaks writes. “In ‘Fake-Off’ mode the TV operates as a bug, recording conversations in the room and sending them over the Internet to a covert CIA server.”

The data dump also highlights how Microsoft Windows has long been vulnerable to government intrusion.

“The CIA also runs a very substantial effort to infect and control Microsoft Windows users with its malware,” the press release states. “This includes multiple local and remote weaponized “zero days”, air gap jumping viruses such as “Hammer Drill” which infects software distributed on CD/DVDs, infectors for removable media such as USBs, systems to hide data in images or in covert disk areas ( “Brutal Kangaroo”) and to keep its malware infestations going.”

The years covered in the document span from 2013 to 2016. WikiLeaks is set to continue dumping new sets of documents in the coming days.

