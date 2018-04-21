WikiLeaks: We Are 'Immune to New DNC Lawsuit'

WikiLeaks claims to be “immune” to a new lawsuit facing the secret-leaking group.

On Friday, the Democratic National Committee sued WikiLeaks, along with the Trump campaign and Russia, alleging they conspired to tip the scales of the 2016 election against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“Why @wikileaks is immune to new DNC lawsuit? Same reason as its last suit, which it has essentially refiled this week ahead of the mid terms. A useful summary of the legal protections for the accurate publishers of newsworthy information in this article,” WikiLeaks tweeted in response.

Why @WikiLeaks is immune to new DNC lawsuit? Same reason as its last suit, which it has essentially refiled this week ahead of the mid terms. A useful summary of the legal protections for the accurate publishers of newsworthy information in this article: https://t.co/EKXpqOu8ZZ — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 20, 2018

In the article referenced, the Gateway Pundit claims WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has “never been credibly accused of publishing information that was not truthful.”

Read more