Wikipedia Editors Paid to Protect Political, Tech, and Media Figures

A report in Huffington Post recently revealed the case of Wikipedia editor Ed Sussman, who was paid by media clients such as NBC and Axios to help diminish critical material. Paid editors operating in a similar manner to Sussman have worked on behalf of CNN contributor Hilary Rosen and the CEOs of Reddit and Intel, among other clients.

Other conduct by Sussman not covered by the Huffington Post shows him authoring fluff pieces for NBC executives and getting his proposed changes approved by another paid Wikipedia editor.

The report by Ashley Feinberg detailed former journalist Ed Sussman’s work as a paid Wikipedia fixer for clients such as Axios, NBC, and Facebook. Sussman did this work through the firm WhiteHatWiki, which he argues follows Wikipedia policies. Sussman disclosed his paid editing on Wikipedia and ostensibly worked within the rules by having other editors approve proposed changes.

Read more


Related Articles

Colbert Says Trump ‘Only Has Himself To Blame’ For Russian Collusion Conspiracy Theory

Colbert Says Trump ‘Only Has Himself To Blame’ For Russian Collusion Conspiracy Theory

Hot News
Comments
The Boston Herald Calls For The Banning Of Democrat Conspiracy Theorists

The Boston Herald Calls For The Banning Of Democrat Conspiracy Theorists

Hot News
Comments

Internet Explodes With Russia Hoax Collapse Memes Over Mueller Report

Hot News
Comments

Live: Unite America First On The Scene At CAIR Event in LA

Hot News
Comments

Illegal Immigrant Charged in 4 Murders told Police He Killed Because He Needed Money for Meth, Official Says

Hot News
Comments

Comments