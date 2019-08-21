Wild Video: Woman Stabs President Trump Piñata with Knife in Fit of Rage

A Mexican woman furiously stabs a Trump piñata, in a shocking video circulating on social media.

In the video, the woman who is shouting obscenities in Spanish uses a large butcher knife to repeatedly cut into the papier-mâché figure made to look like the US president, at one point stabbing him in the face and in the heart.

“Leave us in peace already!” the woman screams. “You don’t understand anything! You don’t understand Mexico!”

“Chinga tu madre, cabron,” she also yells, vulgar slang that literally translates to “Fuck your mother, bastard.”

Onlookers, meanwhile, can be heard laughing and cheering the woman on.

Referencing the obvious Trump Derangement Syndrome exhibited, Twitter user Dominick Izzo applied the hashtag “#LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder” to his post, while another user added “This sh!t right here is why we really need a border wall.”

