WILD WEST: Illegals cross into US — then OPEN FIRE on border wall!

Don’t worry, America, it’s just more “poor, tired huddled masses yearning to breathe free” — not violent thugs breaking the law and flagrantly firing weapons for no good reason.

Surveillance video caught illegal aliens crossing the border into the US, then opening fire on the border wall in the Yuma Sector of Arizona.

Watch:

#YumaSector #USBP camera operators observe a subject cross illegally from Mexico Thursday and shoot multiple times at the border wall near San Luis, Arizona. @CBP #NationalSecurity Details: https://t.co/mRmcFBFKL6 pic.twitter.com/Yzc4TtUk46 — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) June 22, 2019

The black-and-white video shows several individuals milling around with one indiscriminately firing a handgun at the steel barrier near San Luis.

According to Customs and Border Protection:

At approximately 2:55 a.m., camera operators viewed five subjects standing on the west side of the border after they illegally crossed into the United States. The group had traversed east through the dry Colorado riverbed. One of the subjects was seen shooting several times toward the secondary border wall west of San Luis.

A short time later, a truck arrived from Mexico and picked up all five subjects. The individuals crossed back into Mexico and drove away on a nearby Mexican highway before agents could respond.

Meanwhile, in Texas, a man was jogging near the border and got shot. Authorities believe the bullet was fired from Mexico.

CBS 4 reports:

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after the body of a 57-year-old male was found on Tuesday, June 18.



The body of Miguel Angel Valdez Hernandez was found by a farm worker near the Rio Grande River Levee, south of Riverside Road in Brownsville at approximately 4 p.m Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Gus Reyna said that an initial investigation indicated Hernandez was jogging by the river levee. Preliminary autopsy results revealed the cause of death was a gunshot wound to Hernandez’s body.

Police are seeking “a small, white, extended cab truck as a vehicle of interest,” which was carrying “several individuals in the bed of the truck.”

“It is believed that the shot that killed Hernandez may have come from Mexico and Mexican authorities have been contacted to assist in this investigation,” according to CBS 4.