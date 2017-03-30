WILDERS: The Anti-Globalist Patriot Spring Is In Full Bloom

Of the 28 parties participating in the Dutch general elections, 13 were able to gain seats in Parliament.

My party, the Party for Freedom (PVV), did extremely well. We grew from 15 to 20 seats, becoming the second biggest party in the land. A truly historic achievement.

Equally significant is the fact that the parties favouring open door policies towards immigrants and asylum seekers lost the majority which they previously held.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government coalition of his own Liberal Party (VVD) and the Labour Party lost almost half of its seats. Labour was decimated, while Mr. Rutte’s Liberal Party fell from 41 to 33 seats.

He only managed to avoid an electoral disaster for the VVD by acting tough against Turkey’s Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the final days prior the elections.

Indeed, five days before the elections, he expelled a member of the Erdoğan cabinet from the Netherlands because she intended to campaign among Turkish immigrants in our country for the upcoming Turkish referendum. Doing so, Mr. Rutte secured the support of many of his conservative voters, who might otherwise have defected.

Once the elections were over, however, Mr. Rutte resumed his old habits. The most logical government coalition (and the one which could give the voters what they wanted) would be a coalition of the three largest parties – the Liberals, my PVV, and the Christian-Democrats – plus some smaller parties on the right.

Unfortunately, despite his tough posturing in the campaign, Mark Rutte has just started negotiations to form a government with… the far-left Green Left Party. This party is in favour of open door policies. Despite the fact that Islam has declared war on the West, the Green Left Party does not see it as a threat.

Read more