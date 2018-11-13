Wildfire Claims Over 40 Lives

Image Credits: US Fish & Wildlife.

Search teams will fan out across the charred landscape of Paradise, California looking for human remains on Tuesday as authorities prepare for a rise in the deathcount from the state’s deadliest wildfire.

The “Camp Fire” blaze still raging in northern California has killed at least 42 people. Another 228 have been listed as missing, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said.

Another two people died in the separate Woolsey Fire that has destroyed 435 structures and displaced about 200,000 people in the mountains and foothills near Southern California’s Malibu coast, west of Los Angeles.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Soros-Funded Groups Defended Brenda Snipes in Lawsuit Alleging Inaccurate Voter Rosters

Soros-Funded Groups Defended Brenda Snipes in Lawsuit Alleging Inaccurate Voter Rosters

U.S. News
Comments
Poll: Almost 50% of Americans Believe in Trump’s 2020 Reelection

Poll: Almost 50% of Americans Believe in Trump’s 2020 Reelection

U.S. News
Comments

Democrats Get Ready To Burn Down The House By Subpoenaing Trump Supporters

U.S. News
comments

Tucker On Election Legitimacy: Questioning An Election A Republican Wins Is ‘Patriotic’, Doing It If A Dem Wins Is ‘Wrong’

U.S. News
comments

Election Fraud Expert: Broward County’s Brenda Snipes ‘Found Ballots’ in 2012 Too

U.S. News
comments

Comments