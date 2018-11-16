Wildfire Latest: 63 Dead, 630 Missing

Image Credits: Pixabay.

Family members and survivors of the deadliest wildfire in California history sought news on Friday on the 630 people missing a week after the fast-moving blaze reduced much of the town of Paradise to ash and charred rubble.

With nearly 12,000 homes and buildings burned, fire refugees have taken up residence in tents or their vehicles and filled evacuation centers to overflowing. Search teams, meanwhile, are combing through burned-out areas looking for bodies – or anything that might carry human DNA.

Officials say many of those unaccounted for have likely survived but not yet notified family or authorities that they are alive.

