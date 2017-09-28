Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Will Catalonia Secede From Authoritarian Spain?
The split could result in a major conflict
The Alex Jones Show -
September 28, 2017
Comments
The people of Catalonia are making their voices heard and declaring they want freedom from Spain.
Related Articles
11yo Girl had ‘consensual’ Sex with 28yo Man, French Prosecutors say Citing Lack of Violence
World News
Comments
North Korea Accuses ‘Old Lunatic’ Trump of Exploiting US Student Warmbier’s Death
World News
Comments
Catalan Police Warn of Public Disorder if Polling Stations Closed
World News
Comments
Twitter mocks Macron over ‘elected king’ comment
World News
Comments
Catalan Police Ordered to Close Polling Stations To Stop Vote
World News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.