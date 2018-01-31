Will Dems Run A Kennedy Against Trump In 2020?

As the frontman of the official Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union Address, Joe Kennedy III may be auditioning for a potential run for the White House in 2020.

Kennedy called for standard Democrat talking points including higher minimum wage, paid leave and expanded health care, while also decrying Trump’s policies as “hateful and bigoted.”

While Kennedy’s speech marks a Democratic shift back towards the economy, the venue for the speech was also reminiscent of Democrat campaign platforms from decades past.

Speaking in an auto body shop, the Representative from Massachusetts attacked Trump as a “bully,” and told DACA recipients “You are part of our history. We are going to fight for you, and we are not going away.”

Because Democrats lack a clear leader and a defining message, they may return to a familiar name and style in an attempt to regain the favor of working-class Americans such as those in the Rust Belt that turned to Trump in the 2016 election.

Not only was the atmosphere – and the talking points – a throwback, but Kennedy may be a prime choice for the nomination as he has not signed on to certain progressive movements such as single-payer healthcare or marijuana legalization, which signals his ability to be molded into whatever candidate the Democrats desire for 2020.

