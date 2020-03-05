Will Dems Support Border Control Now? 328 Chinese Caught Illegally Entering America

Homeland Security data shows 328 Chinese immigrants have been caught illegally entering America’s southern border since the start of 2020.

This is an alarming statistic for many Americans due to the fact that China has seen 80,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,902 deaths so far, according to John Hopkins.

Speaking to The Washington Times, a Homeland Security spokesperson said, “The journey to the U.S. border puts migrants in poor conditions. We don’t know if they have come into contact with someone who has the flu, there is no passport, medical history, or travel manifest.”

President Trump essentially said his border wall is already helping curb potential coronavirus carriers from entering, saying, “We’re closing it, I guess, automatically because we have a very strong border there now.”

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad F. Wolf explained how illegal immigration poses a much larger threat than individuals entering the country legally, warning, “The individuals that are coming in at our 11 airports that are being funneled, we have very good information of their travel history, of their medical history. We’re not going to have that same set of fidelity for the individuals if this continues to grow at the southwest border.”

As of Tuesday, President Trump said, “We’re not looking at that very strongly,” when asked if he was going to close the southern border as a response to the virus.

Time will tell if that decision changes as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the planet.

