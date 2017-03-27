Will Hijab Barbie Come with Instructions on How to Obey Sharia Law?

Image Credits: OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images.

What Barbie doll collection would be complete without a “Hijab Barbie” to round out the set?

Social justice warrior Barbie connoisseurs everywhere can rest easy now because Gisele Barreto Fetterman is about to make hijabs available to those who want to cover up their Barbies from those prying, lustful eyes of Ken.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Fetterman got the idea after she and her 5-year-old daughter held a “doll march” on Washington in solidarity with January’s Women’s March.

Although most dolls were included – a disabled doll, a black doll, a doll with glasses – Fetterman asked her daughter, Grace, if anyone was missing. It was then that they both realized there were no Muslim dolls.

Read more


