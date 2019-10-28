Will Johnson Attends Rally Against Radical Sex-Ed Targeting Children

Fire Power Host Will Johnson arrives at the “Stand Up For Children” press conference and rally in Austin, Texas, to cover the city’s plan to vote on approving a hypersexualized sex education to elementary students.

Chinese Government Responds To Shaquille O’Neil’s Free Speech Statement



The Chinese government has issued a strong condemnation of Shaq’s comments on free speech while praising Lebron James’ boot-licking.

