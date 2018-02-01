Will Schiff Resign Over Memo?

The soon-to-be-released FISA memo is gaining supernatural traction because the Deep State tried so hard to suppress it, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange pointed out, which suggests the memo now has the power to force Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to resign.

“I find it remarkable how comprehensively the Democrats, DoJ and FBI have played into Trump’s hands over the Nunes memo,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “By conspicuously trying to hide information they have aligned themselves against the public, drawn suspicion and imbued the memo with totemic power.”

In other words, they’ve created a Streisand Effect by trying to hide information from the public.

The Streisand Effect refers to the vain attempts to censor information that only leads to it gaining even more publicity and influence than before.

In this case, Schiff’s lame attempts to block the release of the memo has only fueled a public firestorm that will exacerbate the consequences of the memo, which could lead to the resignation of current FBI Director Christopher Wray – and perhaps even Schiff himself.

Lawmakers who have already read the memo said it’s damaging to Schiff.

“I think it will be embarrassing to Schiff once people realize the extent to which he went to keep them from learning any of this. That would be the embarrassment,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) said.

And so far we’ve seen extinction-level outbursts from Schiff who has even cited ‘unapproved’ grammatical fixes to the memo as an excuse to keep it from public view.

Does Schiff view the memo as an existential threat to his career? It certainly appears so.

