Will Trump Pardon Julian Assange?

According to his lawyer, Julian Assange was arrested on a US extradition request, diminishing the chances that he will receive a presidential pardon.

But why is the Trump administration seeking to prosecute the Wikileaks founder?

Assange exposed war crimes committed at the behest of neo-con warmongers.

It was the war crimes that harmed America’s reputation, not Wikileaks.

This is perfectly in line with the non-interventionist, America first platform Trump ran on.

In 2016, Trump literally said, “I love Wikileaks,” so why does Julian Assange now face the possibility of disappearing into a black hole, never to be heard from again?

Before the Mueller report was finalized, Assange also offered Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) “firsthand” evidence that would prove there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Julian Assange is being officially oppressed for the crime of journalism.

As Edward Snowden tweeted, “Images of Ecuador’s ambassador inviting the UK’s secret police into the embassy to drag a publisher of–like it or not–award-winning journalism out of the building are going to end up in the history books. Assange’s critics may cheer, but this is a dark moment for press freedom.”

Assange’s arrest is merely a petty act of revenge by the deep state, the same deep state that has been at war with Trump.

Trump must pardon Julian Assange. It’s time to find out whether the president sides with his base or with the deep state that has been trying to subvert his presidency for the past two years.

