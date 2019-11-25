Will Trump Soon Nominate Another Supreme Court Justice?

86-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just had another significant health scare, and many on the left are becoming deeply concerned that she may not make it to the 2020 election.

Needless to say, Ginsburg is absolutely determined to keep going no matter how bad her health gets, because she definitely does not want her replacement to be nominated by President Trump. If a Democrat does win in 2020, Ginsburg might even resign shortly after that Democrat is inaugurated, because it has become a real struggle for Ginsburg to fulfill her duties. Many on the left are desperately hoping that she can hold up until a Democrat can get into the White House, because if a vacancy opens up Trump could become the very first president since Richard Nixon to nominate three members of the Supreme Court in his first term.

On Friday, Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for a potential infection. The following comes from ABC News…

Ginsburg, 86, was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after experiencing chills and a fever earlier on Friday, according to a court news release. She was initially evaluated at a hospital in Washington before being transferred for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.

On Saturday, the news release indicated that her symptoms had abated as she was being treated with intravenous antibiotics and fluids.

Ginsburg was released on Sunday and it was reported that she was “doing well”, and so that is very good news for the left.

But this is just the latest serious health problem that Ginsburg has had to deal with. Back in August, Ginsburg underwent three weeks of radiation treatment as she battled pancreatic cancer…

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has just completed three weeks of radiation treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, the U.S. Supreme Court disclosed Friday.

The radiation therapy, conducted on an outpatient basis, began Aug. 5, shortly after a localized cancerous tumor was discovered on Ginsburg’s pancreas. The treatment included the insertion of a stent in Ginsburg’s bile duct, according to a statement issued by the court.

And late last year she was badly injured from a serious fall and she had “two cancerous growths” removed from one of her lungs…

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is once again on the Supreme Court’s injured list. The 85-year-old jurist has suffered several health setbacks over the past few months, including a fall that fractured three ribs in November followed by surgery to remove two cancerous growths from her lung at the end of December.

Prior to that, Ginsburg had dealt with colon cancer in 1999 and another instance of pancreatic cancer in 2009.

So she has been fighting cancer for a really long time.

In addition, she also had a stent put in her heart back in 2014. The following comes from Wikipedia…

On November 26, 2014, she had a stent placed in her right coronary artery after experiencing discomfort while exercising in the Supreme Court gym with her personal trainer.[120][121]

It is amazing that she has gotten as far as she has, and many on the left are very much hoping that she has at least one more year in her.

If Trump does end up nominating another justice during his first term, it will undoubtedly result in another huge political battle in Washington.

But Trump’s first two Supreme Court nominations have turned out to be not that conservative. For example, Neil Gorsuch has voted with the liberals in a number of key decisions…

For example, Justice Neil Gorsuch has joined the liberals five times in 5-4 decisions, four of them this past term alone — with Gorsuch typically writing for the majority or concurring separately without adopting the liberal reasoning.

And Brett Kavanaugh has proven to be quite a disaster for conservatives. In fact, during his first term he voted with the liberals quite frequently…

But Kavanaugh has also voted with some of the liberal justices as often as he did with the far-right flank during his first term. He sided with justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan, for example, the same percentage of the time that he did with President Donald Trump’s other appointee, Justice Neil Gorsuch, according to data collected by Adam Feldman, a lawyer who writes the Empirical SCOTUS blog.

There were a number of conservatives that were strongly warning about Kavanaugh when he was initially nominated, but those warnings were ultimately drowned out by the anti-Kavanaugh hysteria on the left. Many Republicans concluded that Kavanaugh must be a good choice since the left hated him so much, but so far Kavanaugh has proven to be not very conservative at all.

If President Trump gets the opportunity to nominate another justice, conservatives will need to put that nominee under much more scrutiny this time around.

Of course Trump is facing his own troubles at the moment. According to Adam Schiff, the report that “could lead to articles of impeachment” is being written right now…

After two weeks of public hearings, the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump is approaching its next stage: lawmakers are now writing a report that could lead to articles of impeachment.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., made the rounds on Sunday television programs outlining the case for impeachment without outright saying whether Trump will be the third president in United States history to be impeached.

“The evidence is already overwhelming,” Schiff said on CNN’s State of the Union. “The facts are really not contested. It’s really not contested what the president did.”

It is likely that articles of impeachment will be drafted by Congress before Christmas, and most experts fully expect the House of Representatives to impeach Trump.

If that happens, the U.S. Senate will conduct a trial, and it will take 67 votes to remove Trump from office. Unfortunately for the Democrats, it does not appear likely that they will be able to get the votes that they need.

So it looks like Trump will be sticking around, and he could even potentially win a second term.

And if that happens, Trump could possibly nominate several more justices, and that would definitely be a worst case scenario for the left.