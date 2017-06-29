Infowars’ Washington Bureau Chief, Dr. Jerome Corsi, touches on hearings that may steal from Fannie/Freddie mortgage investors and turn the money over to Wall Street Banks.

What are the implications for 30 year mortgages and for ObamaCare subsidies that have been funded by robbing Fannie/Freddie assets?

Also, Sheriff Joe Arpaio is being criminally charged and denied a jury by a judge who will decide if he should be punished for violating another judge’s order to NOT enforce immigration LAW.

The illegal dictatorship of Obama and the courts continues.