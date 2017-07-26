William Shatner Blasts ‘Social Justice Warriors’

William Shatner has been the subject of left-wing anger since he announced in May that he would not follow the lead of many in Hollywood and attack President Donald Trump.

Shatner, a Canadian, said, “I consider myself a guest here,” when asked to comment on former Star Trek cast member George Takei’s constant criticisms of the President.

On Twitter Wednesday morning, the Captain Kirk actor was asked his plans for the day. He responded by saying, “Tweet Hello. Have SJWs get offended by figuring some obtuse way to define it. Spend my day telling them off. You know, just a typical day.”

Tweet Hello. Have SJWs get offended by figuring some obtuse way to define it. Spend my day telling them off. You know, just a typical day.😏 https://t.co/5Bm1FzJaP6 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 26, 2017

A Twitter user joked that the term “social justice warrior” was offensive, to which Shatner responded, “when are SJW’s social? When they are sleeping?”

