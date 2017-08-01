William Shatner Slams SJWs - Says 'Snowflakes' "Stand For Inequality" And "Misandry"

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

William Shatner, the actor who famously portrayed Captain James Kirk in the original 1960s run of Star Trek spoke out against his progressive critics, claiming that SJWs “stand for inequality” while defending his use of terms like “snowflake” and “misandry” – a phenomenon that angry feminists insist has been extinguished in modern society.

Shatner, a Canadian citizen who’s publicly empathized with the far-right and President Donald Trump, has repeatedly feuded with Trekkies who feel that he has turned away from the show’s culturally-progressive message (Star Trek made television history by broadcasting television’s first interracial kiss, between Shatner and castmate Nichelle Nichols). The actor often calls out examples of what he considers to be unwarranted attacks on men.

SJW's can have political views but it's usually where they need to be superior in socio-economic terms. https://t.co/lLfPj6w6gV — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 31, 2017

And this is your failure of logic. SJWs stand for inequality, where they are superior to any one else hence my use of Misandry and Snowflake https://t.co/8uBGuFFM7a — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 31, 2017

All of that is true. I also use words like snowflake and misandry. What's your point sunshine? https://t.co/3Z0Zj1USIX — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 31, 2017

Shatner’s signature was notably absent from a February letter sent by the original Star Trek cast condemning President Donald Trump’s “racism and bigotry.”

At least one liberal critic accused the actor of “tarnishing” Star Trek’s legacy with his “alt-right language,” according to Gizmodo.

“‘It seems that Shatner has not so much misunderstood the source material than turned away from it,’ Manu Saadia, author of Trekonomics: The Economics of Star Trek.

‘Star Trek is the lone TV show that has carried the torch of equality, progress, and utopia in popular culture. To see one of its most famous ambassador using alt-right language should be a wake up call to fans,’ Saadia continued. ‘It is ruinous for the 50-year-old franchise, especially so close to the launch of its first new show in more than a decade. Shatner is known to be prickly and jealous of his status in Star Trek. Maybe he can’t stand that the limelights are now trained on a new, diverse crew?’ said Saadia.”

According to Saadia, the show tacitly endorsed socialistic policies, like the notion that wealth should be evenly distributed throughout the population.

“Star Trek is a lot of things but, at its heart it stands for the ideal that the fruits of technological and social progress should be equally shared among all of humanity. That’s definitely not what Shatner is advocating here,” said Saadia.

Funny, that wasn’t our interpretation.