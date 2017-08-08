WIN! Triscuit Now Carries Non-GMO Project Certification

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Mondelez International, the parent company of the Triscuit brand, announced August 7, 2017 in a news release that it has switched its entire portfolio to the Non-GMO Verified Certification. The move was made in response to the growing demand from buyers for wholesome food products free of genetically-modified ingredients. [1] [2]

The Non-GMO Project is the #1 leading independent verifier of non-GMO foods in the United States, as well as the only third-party non-GMO verification system in the country. [2]

Kailey Clark, Brand Manager, Triscuit North America, said:

“The Triscuit brand has evolved throughout its 100-plus-year history by delivering what consumers want, whether that’s new flavors; quick, everyday recipe solutions; or now, Non-GMO Project Verified snacking options. The Non-GMO Project Verified seal is the gold standard. It is the most trusted label among consumers, and we are proud to offer that level of product transparency to Triscuit customers.” [2]

Study: 43% Of Consumers Rank “Non-GMO” Food as “Very Important”

Courtney Pineau, Associate Director of the Non-GMO Project, said:

“We are thrilled Triscuit Crackers has converted its entire portfolio to be made with Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients.

As an organization, we believe that consumers have a right to know what is in their food and have access to non-GMO choices. Triscuit shares that vision, and we are excited to be working with them through this collaboration to continue that commitment.”

Triscuits are made from what the release calls “three simple and authentic ingredients:” wheat, oil, and salt. Mondelez reportedly has worked to source the oil and seasonings used in the snacks that meet the certification. [1] [2]

Non-GMO Project Verified boxes of Triscuits began appearing on store shelves across the country in late July 2017, according to the news release. [1]

The full line of Triscuit Cracker boxes bearing the Non-GMO Project seal is expected to become available by the end of September.

This article originally appeared at Natural Society.