'Window of Life' Live Streamer Faces Hate Crime Allegations

An Austin man who set up a live streaming webcam/speaker outside his apartment that allows people who pay $5 dollars to broadcast audio onto a crack alley is now facing “hate crime” allegations.

The live streaming channel, called ‘Window of Life’, allows YouTube users to play 30 or 60 second clips to an audience primarily made up of homeless people and drug dealers who frequent the alley.

Much of the audio being broadcast is random songs and other innocuous clips but a lot of it also includes racial slurs, insults and the sound of gunfire.

According to Keegan Godsey, the man behind the stream, he is broadcasting as a “social experiment” and to shine a spotlight on homeless problems in Austin, where the system is located.

“Godsey has had the stream up for five days and has already received six citations from Austin police,” reports Fox 7. “Police say it’s a noise ordinance violation and within those citations, an officer alleges that this is a hate crime.”

However, during commentary on his live stream, Godsey claimed that some police officers didn’t have a problem with the broadcasts because it had reduced criminal behavior, meaning they didn’t have to patrol the area as closely.

Godsey said it was “very selective” for neighbors to complain about noise when they don’t report people dealing drugs, fighting or engaging in other anti-social behavior.

He also sees the experiment as an exercise in free speech and disavows any “offensive” audio that is broadcast.

“Everybody gets to do whatever they wanna do anyways. The homeless are down there getting to do what they wanna do. I just feel like everybody gets to do what they wanna do if that’s gonna be the situation” he said.

