Winning: Stormy Daniels Lawsuit Dismissed, Ordered To Pay Trump Legal Fees

The California judge overseeing the lawsuit filed by porn star Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump dismissed the case Monday.

A legal document detailing U.S. District Judge S. James Otero’s decision cited “rhetorical hyperbole” as grounds for dismissal.

Daniels was further ordered to pay the president’s legal fees in an Anti-SLAPP measure.

President Trump’s lawyer praised the ruling in a statement, calling it a “total victory.”

“No amount of spin or commentary by Stormy Daniels or her lawyer, Mr. Avenatti, can truthfully characterize today’s ruling in any way other than total victory for President Trump and total defeat for Stormy Daniels,” Trump attorney Charles Harder said in an emailed statement.

