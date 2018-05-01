Wired Editor: Trump Feels like ‘stepfather who’s going to rape us’

An unhinged Obama supporter writing for Wired commented the Trump presidency feels like a broken home where a nasty stepfather is raping his children.

Wired contributing editor Virginia Heffernan on Monday compared ex-President Obama’s departure to the abandonment of a “true father,” while Trump’s succession feels like an evil stepfather moving in as the media does nothing.

“When Obama left the White House in a helicopter that horrible day, I had the impression our true father was leaving & the nation was stuck with a stepfather who was going to rape us,” Heffernan wrote, adding, “Now I increasingly believe that the media is the mother who won’t stand up for us & defy him.”

Many on Twitter responded with disgust to the awkward comparison.

The comparison sorta makes sense when considering Heffernan’s past works, writes the Independent Journal Review:

“Heffernan has written about sexual assault on several occasions and has no doubt encountered sexism — or worse — over the course of her own career. Conventional wisdom suggests such a comparison, particularly in the midst of the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up era, would be imprudent.”

On Tuesday, Heffernan tweeted she was “enlightened” by “RW trolls” who see Trump as the good father:


