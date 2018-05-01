Wired Editor: Trump Feels like ‘stepfather who’s going to rape us’

An unhinged Obama supporter writing for Wired commented the Trump presidency feels like a broken home where a nasty stepfather is raping his children.

Wired contributing editor Virginia Heffernan on Monday compared ex-President Obama’s departure to the abandonment of a “true father,” while Trump’s succession feels like an evil stepfather moving in as the media does nothing.

When Obama left the White House in a helicopter that horrible day, I had the impression our true father was leaving & the nation was stuck with a stepfather who was going to rape us. Now I increasingly believe that the media is the mother who won’t stand up for us & defy him. — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) April 30, 2018

“When Obama left the White House in a helicopter that horrible day, I had the impression our true father was leaving & the nation was stuck with a stepfather who was going to rape us,” Heffernan wrote, adding, “Now I increasingly believe that the media is the mother who won’t stand up for us & defy him.”

Many on Twitter responded with disgust to the awkward comparison.

I’m sensing some unresolved issues here https://t.co/Qe1urXKq5h — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 1, 2018

A lot of people don't realize this, but it's very healthy for journalists to look at a political leader as Our True Father: https://t.co/RTbX5BzOKO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 1, 2018

I legitimately thought her tweet was a parody. I cannot believe it’s a real thought. 😬 — K.V. (@KV8675309) May 1, 2018

I don’t even think I have to explain the absurdity in this tweet & the sick twist you put on it using rape by a step father?! I have zero words for the absolutely disgusting ideologies the left has. Obama SCREWED us. Trump SAVED us. Get some Xanax, cry in your closet & WAKE UP — Krissy-Russian Botinski 🤪 (@MAGAKrissy) May 1, 2018

🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ she needs to delete her acct asap. — trixiegGee (@TrixieGee1) May 1, 2018

Did you have the same feeling when actual rapist @billclinton left the White House? Asking for a friend. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 1, 2018

Obama was the abusive stepfather that beat us all black and blue. Trump is the real father that kicked the stepfathers ass and sent him packing. Freedom came back to us on Jan 20, 2017 and will be here for years to come. — Alan knight (@Alanknight1975) May 1, 2018

Anyone who looks at government officials as their parents needs to seek therapy. — B (@bnbbnb614) May 1, 2018

The comparison sorta makes sense when considering Heffernan’s past works, writes the Independent Journal Review:

“Heffernan has written about sexual assault on several occasions and has no doubt encountered sexism — or worse — over the course of her own career. Conventional wisdom suggests such a comparison, particularly in the midst of the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up era, would be imprudent.”

On Tuesday, Heffernan tweeted she was “enlightened” by “RW trolls” who see Trump as the good father: