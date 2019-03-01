WIRED UK Cheers Facebook Banning Tommy Robinson: 'Here's Who It Should Ban Next'

The mask has come off.

Wired UK, which is owned by the multi-billion dollar megacorporation Conde Nast (which owns Reddit, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, GQ and a host of other publications), on Thursday cheered the banning of Tommy Robinson and provided a list of people Facebook “should ban next.”

To save you the click, writer/propagandist Will Bedingfield demanded that British patriot Katie Hopkins be banned from Facebook and Instagram for using “dehumanizing language” to “describe the poor, migrants and Muslims” and called for Milo Yiannopoulos to be banned just the same.

He cited the work of Soros-funded propaganda/censorship outlet “Hope Not Hate” to make his case.


Infowars is the tip of the spear when it comes to Social Media censorship, but now patriots are having success in the real world when they begin to take action. Owen explains how you too can make a difference when you get off your butt.

On Feb 21, Bedingfield ran another propaganda report citing Hope Not Hate and labeled “Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon aka Tommy Robinson, Katie Hopkins, and Carl Benjamin aka Sargon of Akkad” as “far right” and pushed for them to be censored.

In 2019, multi-billion dollar corporations have giant propaganda teams whose entire jobs are to write fake news advocating for their competition to be censored and banned from the internet for wrong-think.

Just last week, The Daily Beast — which is owned by the multi-billion dollar megacorporation InterActiveCorp (see their massive list of holdings here) — doxed a pastry chef who works at Mar-a-Lago for allegedly believing in “QAnon.”

This is the absolute state of the fake news media.


