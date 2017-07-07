The Red Pill Expo held in Bozeman, MT provided an interface between long-serving pioneers and vernal newcomers to the freedom movement.

Centered around the ‘Red Pill’ cultural symbol of ‘waking up’, both older and newer generations mingled over solutions to long standing problems of social unrest and the loss of personal freedoms.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver interviewed seasoned speakers and youthful attendees demonstrating that the mainstream media has lost its supremacy over the dissemination of information.


