Wisdom Tooth Surgery Gateway to Opioid Addiction - Study

Image Credits: U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner.

Wisdom tooth extractions might lead to more suffering that could, in theory, last years.

That’s according to a new study that says the procedures may end in opioid abuse for some patients. The study released this week found an almost 7 percent increase in the risk of persistent opioid use after reviewing 2015 prescription records for dental patients between the age of 16 and 25.

“The findings suggest that a substantial proportion of adolescents and young adults are exposed to opioids through dental clinicians,” the JAMA Internal Medicine study said. “Use of these prescriptions may be associated with an increased risk of subsequent opioid use and abuse.”

