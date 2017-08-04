Witch Hunt: 'Russian Collusion' Investigation Includes Tenants Who Rented Apartments in Trump Tower

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Desperate to politically damage President Trump to lay the grounds for impeachment, Robert Mueller’s investigation into “Russian collusion” now includes material “unconnected to the 2016 elections” and even includes tenants who stayed in Trump Tower over the last six years.

Sources told CNN that a “potential prosecution” could be secured not by way of evidence that proves Russia schemed with the Trump campaign to swing the election (which is supposedly the entire focus of the investigation), but by proving past financial improprieties by Trump-owned business interests.

This not only underscores how the entire investigation, which now involves a Grand Jury, is a pure witch hunt, but also how Mueller almost certainly knows that there is no clear evidence of Russian collusion with which to nail Trump.

“Sources described an investigation that has widened to focus on possible financial crimes, some unconnected to the 2016 elections,” reports CNN.

This includes, “the list of shell companies and buyers of Trump-branded real estate properties and scrutinized the roster of tenants at Trump Tower reaching back more than a half-dozen years,” as well as “the backgrounds of Russian business associates connected to Trump surrounding the 2013 Miss Universe pageant.”

In other words, Mueller is going to present Trump having done business with Russians at some point in the recent or murky past, or even him renting out an apartment or office space to a Russian citizen, as evidence of “Russian collusion”.

This is completely absurd.

The report vindicates critics who have accused Mueller of leading a witch hunt against Trump that will seek to damage him with anything even if it has nothing to do with alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.

As radio host Mark Levin explains, it’s all about inflicting as much political damage on Trump to set him up for impeachment if Democrats win back the Congress in 2018.

“This is a coup,” Levin said. “This is a coup that should upset every American — Trump supporter or not.”

