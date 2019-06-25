With All These Big Tech Revelations, This Proves The 2018 Midterms Were Stolen

After Project Veritas’ damning Google report showing the tech giant’s intent on meddling in the 2020 presidential election, it’s important to look back at certain actions Big Tech has taken regarding the 2018 midterms in context with these new revelations.

Now that we know Google is determined to prevent President Trump’s reelection, it begs the question: did they use their near-endless monopoly power and algorithms to influence the 2018 midterm election in Democrats’ favor?

In August 2018, just weeks after totally banning Alex Jones and Infowars from all its platforms, Big Tech – including Google – insiders gathered at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco to discuss midterm “election strategy,” under the guise of combating “Russian interference,” which the Mueller Report has since revealed to be negligible at best.

“As I’ve mentioned to several of you over the last few weeks, we have been looking to schedule a follow-on discussion to our industry conversation about information operations, election protection, and the work we are all doing to tackle these challenges,” Facebook cybersecurity policy chief Nathaniel Gleicher wrote to Big Tech’s company reps.

An internal Google document called “The Good Censor” leaked a month before the midterms, showing the company was moving towards censorship and aimed to influence the political arena.

“PP26-34 – The briefing explains how ‘users behaving badly’ undermines free speech on the internet and allows ‘crummy politicians to expand their influence.’ The briefing bemoans that ‘racists, misogynists, and oppressors’ are allowed a voice alongside ‘revolutionaries, whistleblowers, and campaigners,'” Breitbart reported in October.

Additionally, Google outright refused an ad buy for Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s gubernatorial campaign in Tennessee.

President Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale penned an op-ed in response to these alarming developments, warning of Google’s leftist ideology and its potential to influence the election, citing how the tech giant had already favorably manipulated Hillary Clinton search results in 2016.

Democrats gained 40 House seats and 7 new governorships as a result of the midterm elections, thereby gaining control of the House and installing Nancy Pelosi as Speaker.

A few months later, an independent research study from psychologist and search engine expert Dr. Robert Epstein found that biased Google searches had a measurable impact on the midterm elections, potentially shifting “millions” of voters toward Democrat candidates across the country.

Keeping Project Veritas’ devastating exposé in mind, is it really that farfetched to suspect that Google would have the means and motivation to skew the midterm elections for Democrats, if for nothing else than their sheer hatred of President Trump?

