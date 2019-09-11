With cannibalism support, climate change activists have lost their minds

Climate change activism went from paper straws to Hannibal Lecter way too quickly.

If you had guessed a few weeks ago that climate alarmism would jump from plastic straw bans to directives against having children to the promotion of literal cannibalism, it would have sounded like a ridiculous slippery slope fallacy. But here we are.

A couple of authors argued in an op-ed published by Newsweek that humans might want to break their pesky cannibalism taboo in the future.

“We suspect that we could adapt to human flesh if need be,” the academics wrote. “Some philosophers have argued that burying the dead could be wasteful in the context of the fight against world hunger — but there are much more palatable alternatives on the table than a haunch of human.”



As if that little endorsement of eating human flesh weren’t macabre enough, a Swedish scientist last week advocated for the use of cannibalism to help curb climate change, according to the Epoch Times.

The researcher, Magnus Söderlund, said humans should overcome the “conservative” taboo against cannibalism because it may be necessary for our survival once climate change has decimated the planet. Yes, you read that right. We should be OK with eating each other because the climate may someday require it.

