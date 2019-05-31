With Kushner Overseas, Trump Unveils Tariffs On Mexico In Bid to Stop Illegal Invasion

President Donald Trump just so happened to unveil new tariffs against Mexico on Thursday shortly after White House senior advisor Jared Kushner left town for a trip to Israel and the secretive Bilderberg meeting in Switzerland.

I can’t say whether these two events are related but it sure is an interesting coincidence.

From the AP:

In a surprise announcement that could derail a major trade deal, President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is slapping a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports, effective June 10, to pressure the country to do more to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border. He said the percentage will gradually increase — up to 25% — “until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied.” The decision showed the administration going to new lengths, and looking for new levers, to pressure Mexico to take action — even if those risk upending other policy priorities, like the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade deal that is the cornerstone of Trump’s legislative agenda and seen as beneficial to his reelection effort. It also risks further damaging the already strained relationship between the U.S. and Mexico, two countries whose economics are deeply intertwined. Trump made the announcement by tweet after telling reporters earlier Thursday that he was planning “a major statement” that would be his “biggest” so far on the border.

Here’s his tweets:

On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

….at which time the Tariffs will be removed. Details from the White House to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Trump also highlighted the ongoing invasion of our southern border (which has literally never been worse):

Yesterday, Border Patrol agents apprehended the largest group of illegal aliens ever: 1,036 people who illegally crossed the border in El Paso around 4am. Democrats need to stand by our incredible Border Patrol and finally fix the loopholes at our Border! pic.twitter.com/6K1rIUzorM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Unfortunately, a 5% tariff is not likely enough to bring Mexico to heel. He needs to escalate to 25% as soon as possible if he actually wants them to feel some pressure.



