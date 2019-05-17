With Six Days to go Brexit Party Hits 35 Per Cent While Tories Sink to Single Figures

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit party has hit a new polling high, reaching a predicted 35 per cent of the public vote just five weeks after the party was launched and six days before Britain votes in the European Union Parliament elections.

While the figures reported by major pollster YouGov remain comparatively static to their last figures published last week, the newly minted Brexit Party has managed to rise one point from an already historic 34 to 35 per cent, while the Conservatives have dropped one.

Now languishing in single digits at nine per cent, the party which presently rules the country under Prime Minister Theresa May is set to have its worst result in a national poll at any time in its nearly two-century history.

European Union elections in the United Kingdom assign seats regionally on a 19th-century Belgian system designed to allocate representation to smaller parties more fairly. A map of projected results created by Election Maps UK puts the Brexit party in first place in every English and Welsh region except London, and even coming second in Scotland.

Read more


Alex Jones breaks down how Davos elitist Maurice Levy is happy that new “hateful content” rules for the Internet will see “discussions” being “quickly erased from social networks”.


Related Articles

Rand Paul: "Malignant" Bolton Pushing Trump To War With Iran

Rand Paul: “Malignant” Bolton Pushing Trump To War With Iran

World News
Comments
Germany: 26yo Eritrean Migrant Repays Family Who Took Him In By Stabbing Their 11yo Child While Shouting 'Die, Die, Die!'

Germany: 26yo Eritrean Migrant Repays Family Who Took Him In By Stabbing Their 11yo Child While Shouting ‘Die, Die, Die!’

World News
Comments

Swedish Firm Proposes Turning Notre Dame Roof Into a Giant Swimming Pool

World News
comments

Austria Bans Veils, Headscarfs in Schools

Europewars Redirect
comments

EU ON BRINK: Majority of voters believe Brussels will COLLAPSE as countries go to war

World News
comments

Comments