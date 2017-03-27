With Trump’s Executive Order Blocked In Court Over 8,400 Refugees Have Come To The U.S.

President Trump’s attempts to block refugee admittance through executive action have been stopped in federal court. Consequently, over 8,400 refugees have resettled in the U.S., according to State Department figures released Sunday.

Trump’s first executive order called for a temporary ban on the resettlement of refugees for 120 days, and an indefinite ban on the entry of Syrian refugees. This order was subsequently blocked by a federal judge in Seattle and the decision was upheld by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The president signed a revamped order on March 6 that included the 120 day temporary ban on refugee resettlement, but removed the provision about Syrian refugees.

This revised order was subsequently blocked by federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland. The Department of Justice is currently in the appeals process, and a judge in Virginia recently ruled that the order is in fact constitutional.

