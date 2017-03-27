With Trump’s Executive Order Blocked In Court Over 8,400 Refugees Have Come To The U.S.

President Trump’s attempts to block refugee admittance through executive action have been stopped in federal court. Consequently, over 8,400 refugees have resettled in the U.S., according to State Department figures released Sunday.

Trump’s first executive order called for a temporary ban on the resettlement of refugees for 120 days, and an indefinite ban on the entry of Syrian refugees. This order was subsequently blocked by a federal judge in Seattle and the decision was upheld by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The president signed a revamped order on March 6 that included the 120 day temporary ban on refugee resettlement, but removed the provision about Syrian refugees.

This revised order was subsequently blocked by federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland. The Department of Justice is currently in the appeals process, and a judge in Virginia recently ruled that the order is in fact constitutional.

Read more


Related Articles

Tomi Lahren ‘Permanently Banned’ From The Blaze, Will Not Return From Suspension

Tomi Lahren ‘Permanently Banned’ From The Blaze, Will Not Return From Suspension

U.S. News
Comments
Thousands Of Americans Are Fleeing The Big Cities

Thousands Of Americans Are Fleeing The Big Cities

U.S. News
Comments

Pelosi clashes with constituents: ‘Do you want to listen or just speak?’

U.S. News
Comments

Elizabeth Warren Supports Filibuster on Gorsuch Nomination: ‘Way Outside the Mainstream’

U.S. News
Comments

North Dakota: The 2nd Amendment Is Your Concealed Carry Permit

U.S. News
Comments

Comments