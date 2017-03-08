Without a ‘World Government’ Technology Will Destroy Us, Says Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking has warned that technology needs to be controlled in order to prevent it from destroying the human race.

The world-renowned physicist, who has spoken out about the dangers of artificial intelligence in the past, believes we need to establish a way of identifying threats quickly, before they have a chance to escalate.

“Since civilisation began, aggression has been useful inasmuch as it has definite survival advantages,” he told The Times.

“It is hard-wired into our genes by Darwinian evolution.

Now, however, technology has advanced at such a pace that this aggression may destroy us all by nuclear or biological war.

We need to control this inherited instinct by our logic and reason.”

