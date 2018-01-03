Witness: Russian Probe Grand Jury Like Something Out of a 'Black Lives Matter Rally'

A witness with knowledge of the Russian probe says participants in the grand jury look like a “Bernie Sanders rally” or something taken from a “Black Lives Matter rally in Berkeley.”

According to Page Six, the witness noted that there are 20 jurors, 11 of which are black and two of which wore “peace T-shirts.” The witness said, “there was only one white male in the room, and he was a prosecutor.”

The grand jury meets every Friday, and the witness said, “That room isn’t a room where POTUS gets a fair shake.”

Robert Mueller’s grand jury charged former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort in October “with money laundering and failing to register as foreign agents.” Manafort’s partner Rick Gates was charged as well. Future charges against Manafort are anticipated.

Read more