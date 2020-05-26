A former worker on Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean island claims that he saw Bill Clinton there in an explosive new Netflix documentary.

The claims run contrary to denials by Clinton that he ever visited the island, which was reportedly the site of multiple sexual assaults of underage women by the convicted pedophile Epstein and his elite guests.

The claims are made by Steve Scully, a 70-year-old phone and internet specialist worker who was present on the island of Little Saint James, as part of Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, which features testimony from witnesses and victims of Epstein’s sordid activities.

Scully claims that he saw the Clinton sitting with Epstein in the porch of the island’s villa. Scully did not witness Clinton partaking in any illegal activity, however, and says no other guests were present at the time.

Scully says that he saw other ‘important people’ visiting the island, including Prince Andrew, adding that some would be naked and flanked by topless girls.

“You tell yourself that you didn’t know for sure and you never really saw anything, but that’s all just rationalization,” Scully notes in the program, adding “Jeffrey Epstein, he was a guy who concealed his deviance very well – but he didn’t conceal it that well.”

Previous claims made by Epstein’s ‘sex slave’ Virginia Roberts Giuffre in legal papers also place Clinton on the island.

Giuffre alleged she had dinner with the former president, Epstein, alleged ‘madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell and two other women from New York on the island on one occasion.

Giuffre also said that she saw Clinton “strolling into the darkness with two beautiful girls around either arm.”

In January, pictures emerged of Clinton with his arms around Chauntae Davies, who has said that she was recruited to be Epstein’s personal masseuse and ‘sex slave’:

Clinton has also been pictured on the steps of Epstein’s private plane, dubbed ‘the Lolita Express’ with Maxwell in 2002:

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton poses with Epstein’s ‘pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell and a sex slave on board private jet the ‘Lolita Express’ https://t.co/dxIyqDy953 — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) January 8, 2020

Flight logs have shown that Clinton made 26 trips on the plane from 2001 to 2003.

Clinton was also pictured with Epstein’s housekeeper Jun-Lyn Fontanilla, and another staff member inside Epstein’s New York house:

Billionaire sex offender Epstein gave heavily to Democrats, until he didn’thttps://t.co/Pz3J88hhRI Jeffrey Epstein’s Ex-Housekeeper Facebook Photos Show Her With Prince Andrew, Bill Clintonhttps://t.co/hoDVok5wpE pic.twitter.com/glzFBEU7uP — duane poole (@duanepoole) February 25, 2020

Polls indicate that the majority of Americans believe Epstein was murdered, and did not commit suicide in prison.

The first image of the noose supposedly used by Epstein contradicted the official story of his alleged “suicide.” It shows a clean cloth with so signs of blood stains despite the fact that Epstein’s neck was bloody.

The new four-part documentary airs from May 27 on Netflix.

