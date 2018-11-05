Witness The Hard-Hitting Political Ad Banned By NBC, Facebook And Even Fox News – Dems Panic That You Might See This

This stunning, hard-hitting and truthful political ad has Dems in a full-on panic because it reveals the stunning truth they don’t want you to see.

The ad — featuring the cold, hard truth about cop-killing illegal immigrants who commit atrocious acts of violence in U.S. cities — has the lunatic Left screaming their usual “racism” when faced with reality.

It’s been banned by NBCFacebook and even Fox News.

This banned ad has been rescued by Brighteon.com, the free speech alternative to YouTube, where truth, liberty and patriotism are openly celebrated.

Watch now and share the links with everyone. Make sure you understand the deranged Left is pulling out all the stops to make sure you never see this short video:

Also worth viewing, this 52-second remix of the same ad. Unbelievable!

The caravan is coming! Unhinged Democrats want to dismantle U.S. borders and see an actual invasion of foreign nationals sweep into the country and overrun your cities, towns and nation. If you want to stop them, vote against the Democrats.

See more banned, censored videos at Brighteon.com.

Lawyer Says Polls Are Wrong, Bets $130,000 on Republicans Winning House

Police: Officers Fatally Shot Armed Man while Serving Protective Order to Remove Guns

Democrats Are Publicly Stealing The 2018 Election & MUST Pay For It

Third Kavanaugh Accuser Admits She Was Lying, Plus Democrat Reportedly Attacks Synagogue To Frame Trump

Video: Trump Slams “Tough guys” Antifa

