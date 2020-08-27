WNBA Players Wear Shirts With 7 Bloody Bullet Holes In Back For Jacob Blake

Six teams in the WNBA took a knee during Wednesday’s games and wore shirts that spelled out “Jacob Blake” with seven blood-stained bullet holes on the back.

The move came hours after several NBA playoff games were postponed in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

WNBA players from the Mystics, Dream, Lynx, Sun, Mercury and Sparks take a knee and lock arms while wearing shirts that spell out Jacob Blake No WNBA games will be played tonight. pic.twitter.com/MkdApV31Bu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2020

The NBA’s “protest” was short-lived as the league announced Thursday they’ll return to playing playoff games this weekend.

One of the WNBA players spoke to the press about why the league decided to postpone games and protest in this fashion.

