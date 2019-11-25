'Woke' American Music Awards Sets Record Low Viewership in Key Demo

Despite being rammed with ‘woke’ themes like gender politics and climate change, the American Music Awards hit a record low in viewership for the key demographic of 18-49 year-olds.

Reality TV star Big Freedia, who identifies as “gender-nonconforming,” gave a speech before his performance in front of a rainbow church set telling the audience, “Welcome to our Sunday Service,” which was an obvious dig at Kanye West’s Christian-themed gospel-filled church services.

Camila Cabello also performed her song Living Proof alongside a group of male dancers wearing lace dresses.

Taylor Swift, who has been hounded into adopting progressive themes in recent years, performed her track The Man, which laments sexism with the lyrics, “Cause if I was a man, then I’d be the man.”

Billie Eilish also performed while wearing a black shirt emblazoned with the words, “No Music On a Dead Planet,” a reference to global warming.

However, the promise of another heavy dose of progressive preaching wasn’t anticipated by the audience judging by viewership figures.

“The 2019 AMAs posted a 1.7 rating/7 share among adults 18-49, down a bit from last year’s 1.8 rating — the awards show’s previous record low,” reports The Wrap.

This continues a trend over the last few years of awards shows consistently hitting record low viewership figures the more they embrace social justice themes.

Get woke, go broke.

