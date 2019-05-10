Woke: NBA Commissioner Calls For More Female Refs, Coaches

Image Credits: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images, Corey Perrine/Getty Images.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday made a call for more gender diversity among referees and head coaches in a league he has overseen for five years.

Silver, speaking during a moderated discussion at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., said two of the last five referees brought into the NBA from its developmental league were women, which brought the total number to three.

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

“I’m not sure how it was that it remained so male-dominated for so long, because it’s an area of the game where physically, certainly, there’s no benefit to being a man, as opposed to a woman, when it comes to refereeing,” Silver said in a video posted on the club’s website.

