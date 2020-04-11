'Woke' Reporter Accuses Black Surgeon General Of Racism For Saying 'Big Momma'

A far-left activist reporter accused Surgeon General Jerome Adams of racism after he urged people of color to follow to follow the safety guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus, including avoiding drugs and alcohol.

Adams, a black man himself, said: “Do it for your Abuela, do it for your Grandaddy, do it for your Big Momma, do it for your Pop Pop.”

But PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor took issue with Adams choice of words, claiming his language was offensive.

“You said that African-Americans and Latinos should avoid alcohol, drugs, and tobacco. You also said do it for your Abuela and do it for Big Mama and Pop-Pop,” Alcindor said to Adams. “There are some people online that are already offended by that language and the idea that you’re saying behaviors might be leaning to these high death rates.”

“I use the language that is used in my family,” Adams responded, noting that his own family used the terms “Grandaddy” and “Big Mama.”

“That was not meant to be offensive. That’s the language that I use and they use,” he added.

Alcindor’s liberal activism during the White House coronavirus task force briefings have made headlines in recent days.

For example, she badgered President Trump over unverified reports that a White House staffer referred to the coronavirus as the “Kung Flu,” and suggested he was racist for calling it the “Chinese virus.” But accusing a black man of racism for saying “Big Momma” and “Pop Pop” represents a new low for the media. It was only a few weeks ago when leftist media talking heads like Don Lemon and many others had no problem calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan Chinese Virus”. So why has it suddenly become politically incorrect to say the virus came from China? Because the MSM has received their marching orders from Beijing to change the narrative and launch yet another disinformation campaign to blame President Trump for being racist.

