Wokeism Eats Itself: Progressives Attack Alyssa Milano For Saying 'I am a trans, disabled, lesbian, black, immigrant gay man'

Rampantly left-wing Hollywood virtue signaler Alyssa Milano was rounded on by packs of woke ‘progressives’, the very audience she seeks acceptance from, after she declared herself transgender.

Trump-hater Milano celebrated International Women’s Day last week by declaring that she was celebrating her “transgender sisters!”

My transgender sisters! I am celebrating YOU this #NationalWomensDay! — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 8, 2019

When an observer asked the obvious question, Milano provided a response that succeeded in equally displaying her severe metal imparity and supremely patronizing qualities.

I’m trans. I’m a person of color. I’m an immigrant. I’m a lesbian. I’m a gay man. I’m the disabled. I’m everything. And so are you, Kirk. Don’t be afraid of what you don’t know or understand. No one wants to hurt you. We are all just looking for our happily ever after. https://t.co/znkQizV37k — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 9, 2019

Oh dear. The floodgates opened. First the sane responses:

Nah pretty sure that's not how it works… https://t.co/nYSaW2NhZt — Shawn🕹 DMC5 (@shawnholio) March 9, 2019

"I’m trans. I’m a person of color. I’m an immigrant. I’m a lesbian. I’m a gay man. I’m the disabled." No, @Alyssa_Milano , you're not. Being able to respect your fellow man/woman, does not mean you are WHO they are. Not even metaphorically. https://t.co/lDPtdLpCCs — Rehnae Xanti (@RealRehnaeXanti) March 9, 2019

You people are twisted. — Casual observer of Social Media Madness (@CuMiner22) March 12, 2019

And then came the deranged woke backlash:

Empathy is not about appropriating the experiences of others. You are a well-to-do white woman who is none of the things you are "empathizing" with. That matters. Your apology should be for reproducing racial hierarchies and overstepping in the name of "allyship." — Jenn M. Jackson (@JennMJack) March 9, 2019

Well that means you are Alyssa Milano because the only thing in this world you actually love is yourself or you would not be abusing and appropriating the suffering and misfortune of others to promote yourself. — ❌JennyK❌ (@c0lettea) March 10, 2019

Stop appropriating the identity of victims u white cisgender female — BadB0ySp00ky👻 (@BadB0ySp00ky) March 10, 2019

Milano attempted to impart further omnipotent knowledge on her Twitter children:

I’m glad this tweet invoked conversation. I’m so sorry it offended some. I see you and hear you. But just a reminder, empathy is not a bad thing. Nuance is important and literal interpretation is not always intended. And I can identify with and not identify as. Both are powerful. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 9, 2019

Nope:

“I’m sorry YOU got offended. I’m right tho” — Cecil 🚂 (@transyurochka) March 10, 2019

Yes, that tweet invoked conversation about how mentally Ill you are. Thanks for clarifying. — Perezident 4 All (@Mr_Perezident_1) March 11, 2019

Apologies do not have “but” in them. — yamani yansà hernandez (@yamyan) March 10, 2019

Empathy is fine but you can’t claim to be something you’re not. I’m actually disabled and it’s not something to brag about. I’d give anything to not be disabled anymore. — Chronically Rara (@ChronicallyRara) March 10, 2019

Sooo this is a Very Bad Response. People took the time and effort to explain to you the harm done by the language you used, and you're "sorry it offended some" (a classic fauxpology) AND still saying there was nothing wrong with your words. — Rhiannon (@sextoyspolitics) March 10, 2019

It invoked a conversation…but are you actually LISTENING to what’s being said? — Ameerah (@the_mod_woman) March 10, 2019

And the out-woking continued:

'I wear other people's identities as a catsuit but at least I provoked a convo' https://t.co/hm48uguXKd — Smirkin' Kirk Widlund❌ (@KAW710CO) March 9, 2019

Nothing you say is powerful. For all the money you have, (your white girl Holyweird privilege) you must be a very lonely and bored person! Don't you have any friends or family to tell you how unstable you look!?? Or do they just kiss butt & appease u because u have the $$$$ ??? — trish dee (@trishd1460) March 12, 2019

Can I just ask..are you in fact #disabled? If so all power. If not you would know that we genuinely disabled people would not willingly #identify with paralysis spasms pain cramps double vision vertigo incontinence bruises insomnia… — Primula Bond (@PrimulaBond) March 12, 2019

As a paraplegic I reiterate this sentiment in full — John L Griffiths ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ElMarto001) March 12, 2019

Yeah here she is wearing dreads!! Look at the faces of the other women in the photo….can we say Cultural Appropriation? Oh wait she is a person of color😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sFWIwR80EV — nursebetty (@laxinallthetime) March 12, 2019

So now you mock those who can’t “see” or “hear” with you enabling words. Way to go @Alyssa_Milano — Brian Richardson (@Brich26x) March 11, 2019

Literally culturally appropriating trans, PoC, and homosexual cultures… some ally you are. — Steven (@DredDedbolt) March 12, 2019

This display of metal illness is what happens when deranged leftists attempt to out-woke each other.

Weak. Lame. Your not-wokeness violation has been duly noted. You MUST be infinitely more sensitive to the feelings of everyone when you post in the future. Think before you tweet. The power of trans constrains you. — 🐦 Chushai Hierarchi, Esq.🐦 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@ChushaiHierarch) March 12, 2019

Face it Alyssa, your "white privilege" means you are forever an oppressor. No amount of "wokeness" is ever going to change that. See what it's like living in the insane world of made up liberal words and concepts? How dare you identify with those you have victimized. 😄😄😄 — Mellisa (@mellisa_belk) March 12, 2019