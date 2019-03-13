Wokeism Eats Itself: Progressives Attack Alyssa Milano For Saying 'I am a trans, disabled, lesbian, black, immigrant gay man'

Rampantly left-wing Hollywood virtue signaler Alyssa Milano was rounded on by packs of woke ‘progressives’, the very audience she seeks acceptance from, after she declared herself transgender.

Trump-hater Milano celebrated International Women’s Day last week by declaring that she was celebrating her “transgender sisters!”

When an observer asked the obvious question, Milano provided a response that succeeded in equally displaying her severe metal imparity and supremely patronizing qualities.

Oh dear. The floodgates opened. First the sane responses:

And then came the deranged woke backlash:

Milano attempted to impart further omnipotent knowledge on her Twitter children:

Nope:

And the out-woking continued:

This display of metal illness is what happens when deranged leftists attempt to out-woke each other.


Captain Marvel, Rotten Tomatoes & 2020 Election

CNN Declares Late Night Comedy Shows Are Real News

